August Begins with Storms

We’ll still see a chance for a shower or thunderstorm for your Sunday as we finish off the weekend with more clouds than sunshine. Storms will be more hit and miss overall. Along with potential shower activity expect breezy winds out of the west with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures remain below normal in the low 80s.
SATURDAY NIGHT– Partly cloudy skies, scattered showers with a few thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. SUNDAY – Partly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs in the low 80s with breezy wind out of the west.