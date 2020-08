LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Josie’s, a popular Lexington restaurant, temporarily closed for cleaning Sunday.

The restaurant posted on social media Saturday night one staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Josie’s says it has followed all guidelines and is closed Sunday for cleaning. It didn’t say when it would reopen.

“This all is due to the results of our first positive case from a staff member. Thank you for your loyalty as always,” Josie’s said in a post.