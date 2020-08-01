Fayette closes out July on a bad coronavirus note

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s not the kind of high on which Fayette County wanted to end July.

The county closed out the month with 91 new coronavirus cases, meaning two of the county’s four highest days ever came on the last two days of the month. The county confirmed 91 cases Friday, the third-highest one-day total, the Lexington Fayette County Health Department reported Saturday morning..

Another 89 cases had been reported Thursday. The county’s highest one-day number — 116 — came Monday.

Overall, more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during July. Lexington reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases in July, bringing the total to 3,255. The city reported 1,553 cases March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30.

In July, 17 deaths tied to COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total during the outbreak to 46.

As of Friday, 2,406 people have reported recovering from the virus, an increase of 46 from the day before.

The city’s highest one-day totals were all in July, with two-thirds of the month seeing increases of 46 or more cases:

• 116 cases, July 27

• 100 cases, July 23

• 91 cases, July 31

• 89 cases, July 30

• 83 cases, July 9

• 69 cases, July 15, July 19

• 67 cases, July 26

• 65 cases, July 10

• 62 cases, July 6

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24

• 46 cases, July 1

