UK sets up hub for handling all-things coronavirus for students, staff

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/UK Public Affairs) — The University of Kentucky’s newly developed Health Corps will serve as the support hub for accessing services, information and referrals related to COVID-19 for students, faculty, staff this fall semester.

Organized by Student and Academic Life (SAL), Health Corps is driven by a collaborative group of university leaders spanning University Health Service (UHS), Facilities Management, Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Marketing and Brand Strategy, Academic and Student Affairs, Student Government Association (SGA), Human Resources, Information Technology Services (ITS), College of Public Health, Smart Campus, Faculty Advancement, Environmental Health and Safety, and Institutional Research, Analytics and Decision Support.

- Advertisement -

Major projects that UK Health Corps is managing for the fall semester include:

· Health and wellness symptom screening for all students, faculty and staff.

· Student testing.

· Consultation and testing or referrals to resources for faculty and staff.

· Wellness Stations: These will be located around campus to provide masks, disinfectant and other resources as needed and as available. These wellness stations will also be located at the front desk of every residence hall.

· Contact Tracer and Case Manager: Members of the UK Health Corps include trained contact tracers and case managers. Following CDC guidelines, the contact tracers and case managers will work directly with all students and employees who have tested positive and will provide them with the support and resources needed for recovery.

· Providing information about masks and personal protective equipment (PPE).

· Distributing Wellness Kits to every student: These include hand sanitizer, wipes, masks and additional items.

· Collaborating with campus partners to communicate about key issues including increased cleaning and sanitation practices as well as newly created outdoor locations for gatherings and events.