Police: Officer involved in early-morning shooting; FOP offers thoughts

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Early Friday morning, a Lexington Police officer shoots a

26-year-old man, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his front hip, according to police and the Kentucky State Police.

During a press conference Friday morning, Kentucky State Police Trooper Stuart Jackson and Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers provided few details. But Weathers did say

from the initial review, it appears the officer followed proper protocol. Following departmental rules, the officer has been placed on administrative duties pending the investigation.

According to information from the Friday morning press conference, the incident happened at about 1:40 a.m. when police were called to the area of Fifth and Chestnut streets for a report of a man with a gun.

When the first officer arrived, he told a man who matched the description of the suspect to stop and show his hands. Instead of following what police say were “multiple verbal commands,” the man ran. During a brief foot pursuit, the officer fired shots, hitting the man, according to a police statement.

The incident was captured on the officer’s body camera. The officer was not injured.

Investigators did not detail any words the two may have exchanged or how the man was displaying the gun, whether he was pointing it at others, or other details.

The man remains hospitalized as of 8 a.m.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Response Team has taken over the investigation. A weapon police believe belonged to the man was recovered at the scene, according to a police statement.

The officer’s body camera captured the exchange and has been taken as evidence, police said. It will be released once the investigation is complete, according to the department.

The man faces charges of second-degree fleeing, felon in possession of a weapon, menacing and trafficking in a controlled substance. Police did not say what kind or caliber of gun or what type of drugs or how much were recovered.

The Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit will conduct a separate probe, the police statement said.

When asked later about the incident, current training and instructions on the use of force, whether the officer intentionally shot to wound the man, and the gun the man had, Lt. Jonathan Bastian, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, said via e-mail: “I cannot comment on this morning’s incident. I will offer 2 general insights. First, our officers are encouraged, required and trained to use only the amount of force reasonable to control a situation. In the overwhelming number of cases, this means not using deadly force. Given this is the 8th officer involved shooting in 15 years, I think our members regularly demonstrate they meet the expectations of the community.

“ Second, police officers are trained to use deadly force only to the extent necessary to stop the imminent threat. Officers are trained to aim at the largest area available (frequently the torso) as it ensures the greatest likelihood of not missing (thus not having stray bullets be a risk to others) and the greatest likelihood of ending the threat rapidly and with the fewest bullets possible,” Bastian continued.