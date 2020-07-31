Live events industry rallies in Frankfort for federal funding

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Events Coalition rallied in the state capitol Thursday asking federal lawmakers to consider the live events industry in the next COVID-19 relief bill.

The coalition represents nearly 800 people in the live events industry and they say they don’t expect to be able to go back to work for a while.

- Advertisement -

Virginia Hart is the group’s spokeswoman. As the COO of Eventualities, Inc., she’s used to planning big events, but she never expected to plan one asking for help so she can keep planning.

“Our industry is in dire need of help,” Hart says. “We were the first people to shut down when COVID hit. We’ll be the last people to open up.”

Since the pandemic hit, most events are virtual, eliminating the need for live event workers such as photographers, caterers and tent suppliers.

“We wanna open back up,” Hart says. “We wanna do business, but we’re asking for our government’s help.”

That help includes extended unemployment assistance, an updated paycheck protection program, an improved economic injury disaster loan program and more.

“We’re not asking for a handout,” Hart says. “What we’re asking for is something to bridge the gap until we can come back to work.”

Hart says the group wants to be safe and comply with CDC guidelines, but she says the industry can adapt.

“We have adjusted what we’re doing now,” Hart says. “There are small weddings going on now. In Louisville, Kentucky there are the ‘Street Rods’ in town, so that’s our first avenue to see how the large event world is going to go.”

Hart says the group hasn’t put a dollar amount on how much funding they need because each business within the live event industry is different.

“Even though we’re in a large conglomerate, a florist is different from an event planner, as a stage hand and a lighting and sound,” Hart says.