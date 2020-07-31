Lawsuit filed against companies connected to deadly pipeline blast in Lincoln County

JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A lawsuit was filed Thursday against the operator of a natural gas pipeline that exploded last year in Lincoln County, killing one person and injuring several others, according to a report in the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The newspaper report says the lawsuit lists more than 80 people who suffered physical injuries or property damage in the blast on August 1, 2019. 58-year old Lisa Derringer was the lone fatality.
The lawsuit claims the operator of the natural gas line failed to properly maintain the line and repair corrosion, according to the report.
The pipeline is operated by Texas Eastern Transmission LP, a subsidiary of Enbridge, a Canadian-based energy company.
The lawsuit is against those two companies and several others, including an unnamed operator of Texas Eastern’s compressor station near Danville, according to the report.
The lawsuit seeks an unspecified amount of money, according to the newspaper report.
Enbridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.
The explosion is still under federal investigation.
