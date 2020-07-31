Lane closure Monday night on I-64 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Drivers on Interstate 64 in Franklin County should use extra caution Monday night, Aug. 3.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists the left lane of I-64 East between mile marker 48 near the KY 151 interchange and mile marker 49.5 will be closed for rail mowing work between 6 p.m. and 11 p.m.

- Advertisement -

This work was originally scheduled to take place this week but was postponed due to weather. Drivers should use caution while traveling through the work zone.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Visit goky.ky.gov for the latest in traffic and travel information in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. You can also get traffic information for the District 5 counties at facebook.com/KYTCDistrict5 and twitter.com/KYTCDistrict5.