Labor Cabinet cancels in-person unemployment meetings Friday due to covid-19 concerns

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The office of unemployment says it was notified an employee developed COVID-19 symptoms Thursday night, as a result, in-person appointments were moved to phone call appointments Friday.

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet made the announcement on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

Seven employees are isolating, but working from home until their test results are returned, according to the labor cabinet. Contact tracers determined which employees needed to isolate.

“While this is an inconvenience, this step keeps everyone involved safe while allowing appointments to be conducted as promised,” The Kentucky Labor Cabinet said on Friday.

There wasn’t any reopening information listed at this time.