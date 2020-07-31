Danville, Versailles, Lexington residents among those named to state boards

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Charles Tarter of Park City to the office of Magistrate for the Third District of Edmonson County.
— Appointed David Jones and Cortney Shewmaker as members of Fish and Wildlife Resources Commission.
- David Jones of Barlow is the owner of Green Timber Duck Club. He replaces Harry Carloss, whose term has expired. Mr. Jones shall serve for a term expiring August 13, 2024.
- Cortney Shewmaker of Gravel Switch is the circuit court clerk for Boyle County. She replaces Jeffrey Eaton, whose term has expired. Ms. Shewmaker shall serve for a term expiring August 13, 2024.
— Appointed Tom Riddle as a member of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.
- William Thomas Riddle of Versailles is a veterinarian at Rood and Riddle Equine Hospital. He replaces Stuart Brown, who has resigned. Dr. Riddle shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 27, 2021.
— Appointed Kyle Henderson as a member of the Unemployment Insurance Commission.
- Kyle Henderson of Paducah is the business manager at Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 184. He shall replace Katherine Forgy, whose term has expired. Mr. Henderson shall serve for a term expiring July 26, 2024.
— Appointed Timothy Thomas as a member of the Commission on Human Rights.
- Timothy Thomas of Madisonville is a funeral director. He replaces Adam Futrell, who has resigned. Mr. Thomas shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending September 12, 2020.
— Appointed Valerie Washington as a member of the Kentucky Center for the Arts Corporation.
- Valerie Washington is a pastor at Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church. She replaces Daniel Woodside, who resigned. Reverend Washington shall serve for the remainder of the unexpired term ending April 29, 2022.
— Appointed Jeffrey Liles as a member of the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. He has also reappointed Michael Bosse and Arthur Ealum as members.
- Jeffrey Liles of Almo is the Chief of Police in Murray. He replaces Louis Sumner, whose term has expired. Chief Liles shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2024.
- Michael Bosse of Nicholasville shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2024.
- Arthur Ealum of Owensboro shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2024.
— Reappointed Barbie Harris as a member of the Commission on the Deaf and Hard of Hearing.
- Barbie Harris of Danville is a teacher at the Kentucky School for the Deaf. Ms. Harris shall serve for a term expiring July 1, 2023.
— Appointed John Adams as a member of the Juvenile Justice Oversight Council.
- John Adams of Hopkinsville serves as a District Judge of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He replaces Lisa Jones, whose term has expired. Judge Adams shall serve for a term expiring August 1, 2022.
— Appointed Jordan Smith as a member of the Kentucky Film Commission
- Jordan Smith of Murray is the Director of Government/Institutional Relations at Murray State University. He replaces Quinn McMurty, whose term has expired. Mr. Smith shall serve for a term expiring September 30, 2022.
— Appointed Layne Abell of Mount Washington as Property Valuation Administrator for Bullitt County.
— Appointed Deborah Dawson-Crain, Kelly Pompilio, Harold Jones, and Pamela Fleitz as members of the Kentucky Community Crisis Response Board. He has also reappointed John Gosper, Donna Woodward, and William Bratcher as members.
- Deborah Dawson-Crain of Louisville is a retired social worker. She replaces Catherine Stapleton, whose term has expired. Ms. Dawson-Crain shall serve for a term expiring June 20, 2022.
- Kelly Pompilio of Fort Thomas is a police social worker for the Alexandria Police Department. She replaces Jodi Carroll, whose term has expired. Ms. Pompilio shall serve for a term expiring June 20, 2021.
- Harold Jones, II of Winchester is a mental health professional at Pathways, Inc. He replaces Wayne Herner, whose term has expired. Mr. Jones shall serve for a term expiring June 20, 2021.
- Pamela Fleitz of Mount Washington is an educator at the University of Louisville. She replaces Robert Kerr, whose term has expired. Ms. Fleitz shall serve for a term expiring June 20, 2022.
- John Gosper of Lexington shall serve for a term expiring June 20, 2021.
- Donna Woodward of Greenville shall serve for a term expiring June 20, 2021.
- William Bratcher of Calhoun shall serve for a term expiring June 20, 2022.