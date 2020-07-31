AAA: Plan for future travel, less contact with airport pre-screening program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/AAA) — People who fly often or seldom but are planning to do so in the fure can make it a little easier.

AAA is offering help for those who may be planning to fly to their travel destination and want to minimize contact at the airport.

In August, travelers can sign up now for the screening program that offers an expedited process at the airport. AAA is holding a TSA Pre✓® event at AAA’s Lexington location at 3710 Palomar Centre Dr. on August 24-28.

“For the foreseeable future, those traveling for business or leisure will be looking to reduce person-to-person contact as well as the time they spend in crowded areas like airports,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager for AAA Blue Grass. “TSA Pre✓® means minimizing the number of contacts you and your belongings encounter as you make your way to your destination.”

With TSA Pre✓®, travelers have no need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear or belts. TSA Pre✓® has more than 450 lanes at more than 200 U.S. airports. The pre-approval is valid for five years.

The weeklong AAA event in Lexington with IdentoGo TSA Pre✓® agents will allow future travelers to enroll for screening approval. AAA members and the public must pre-schedule appointments and pre-register to participate.

The IdentoGo mobile van will be at the AAA Palomar store parking area and enrollment agents will follow strict health and safety mandates, including sanitizing and social distancing.

Appointments are limited and are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so register as soon as possible. Online registration and appointment scheduling must be completed in advance.

Proof of identity and U.S. Citizenship is required at appointments. The person’s name on the documents must match exactly. If they do not, bring an original or certified copy of a court-ordered name change document, including marriage certificates and divorce decrees.

A valid U.S. passport will cover all ID needs. Applications will be processed onsite. Follow these steps to pre-enroll:

Click here to access the application page. Click “Start Application Now,” then click “New Enrollment.” Fill out steps and choose “Next” at the bottom of each screen. Type in your location at Zipcode/City/Airport Code box and then search. Choose the AAA Palomar location and click “Next.”

IdentoGo TSA Pre✓® agents will be available from 9 a.m. till 12 noon and again from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 24-27. The hours on Friday, Aug. 28, are 9 a.m. to 12 noon only. Select your desired appointment time (Please be sure to make note of your appointment time; no reminders will be sent out). Mobile IdentoGO agents will process TSA Pre✓® applications onsite.

People will finish the process onsite by providing fingerprints for a background check. The application fee is $85 and can be paid by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted.

Children ages 12 and younger may use the TSA Pre✓® lane when traveling with a parent or guardian who has the indicator on their boarding pass. Travelers 13 years of age and older without a TSA Pre✓® boarding pass must go through standard security lanes.

For more event details, visit AAA’s website.