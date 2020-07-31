ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Ms. Atinay from Sandersville Elementary

Denise Atinay from Sandersville Elementary is our ABC 36 Teacher of the Week

Lexington, Ky. (WTVQ)– Even though school will look different at a lot of schools this fall because of the pandemic, students are still going to learn and teachers are still going to teach. So, ABC 36 has partnered with The Parent Teacher Store in Lexington to honor a teacher every week.

This week’s ABC 36 Teacher of the Week is Denise Atinay from Sandersville Elementary in Lexington.

It’s no secret the last school year ended very strangely.

“I just really tried to keep their education going but also make them feel comfortable and they still had a normal routine during that time also.” Said Atinay

Denise Atinay has been a teacher for 18 years. She’s taught everything from ESL to now second grade. She says second grade is by far her favorite.

“Somehow I relate to them and I get along well with them we love to share jokes and stories. I just love that age so much.” Said Atinay

That’s why it was hard to say goodbye to her students so abruptly.

“I had the best students and most supportive parents I’ve ever had this year.” Said Atinay

Covid19 obviously made things difficult, but Ms. Atinay did everything she could to make sure her students were prepared for the next step in their schooling, but more importantly she wanted them to know they were loved.

“I really wanted so much to try to help my students and teach during that time but also to still keep our relationship with them during that time.” Said Atinay

Ms. Atinay’s love for her students is exactly why she was nominated to be our ABC 36 Teacher of the Week.

