UPDATE: Arrest made in deadly shooting in Lexington

UPDATE POSTED 11:49 P.M. JULY 29, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two days after, a man was shot and killed on Speigle Street in Lexington, another man has been charged.

- Advertisement -

Lexington Police say officers arrested 20-year-old Isaac Suastequi Wednesday in connection to the death of Miguel Diaz.

Suastequi is charged with Complicity to Murder, Robbery 1st (two counts), Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Trafficking in Marijuana.

Police say they still expect to charge more people in the case.

ORIGINAL STORY POSTED TUESDAY, JULY 28, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lexington Monday evening.

Miguel Diaz was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at 4:36 Speigle St., according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

He died from a gunshot wound, the coroner said.

Lexington Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.p. in the 400 block of Speigle Street. They were called there after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

When police arrived, they found Diaz, who had been shot.

Speigle Street runs off Versailles just west of downtown. It’s a residential area nestled along the railroad tracks between Manchester Street and Versailles Road.

Police continue to investigate and gather possible suspect information. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by using a free P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.