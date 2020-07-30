Man charged in domestic assault early Thursday

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 30-year-old Laurel County man is charged with assault following a domestic disturbance early Thursday morning.

According to Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, William Edwards, of Sallys Branch Road, was charged with fourth-degree assault, menacing and resisting arrest following the incident at a home on Highway 638.

- Advertisement -

At about 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley responded to a call at the home and found a woman who appeared to have been assaulted, including blood coming from an ear, he sheriff said.

During the investigation, Edwards became belligerent and combative but was arrested after a brief struggle, the sheriff said in a statement.

Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson assisted in the arrest.