Kentucky lawyer sued for sexual harassment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two formal employees of a Kentucky lawyer are suing him for sexual harassment.

According to the Herald-Leader newspaper the lawsuit alleges Shane Romines exposed himself to the woman, continuously groped them, pressured them to perform sex acts on him and sent sexually explicit videos to them.

Both woman began drinking alcohol to deal with the graphic, continuous harassment by Romines, according to the paper.

The newspaper says the lawsuit also alleges Romines began spreading rumors about the women after they quit.

Romines has not responded to the allegations.