Harlan woman dies in crash after apparent medical emergency while driving

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pineville Police say it appears a Harlan woman had a medical emergency behind the wheel that led to a crash.
Investigators say witnesses told them Sharon Hubbard was driving south on Highway 25E around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
They say Hubbard was traveling between 60-to-65 miles per hour as she entered the Pineville city limits.
Investigators say her car went off the road, up onto the sidewalk, knocked down a sign and hit a flood wall.
CPR was performed at the scene until Bell County EMS arrived. Hubbard was rushed to Pineville Community Health Center, where she was pronounced dead in the emergency room due to severe trauma from the car crash, according to police.
Investigators say Hubbard never applied her brakes while driving, which was further evidence she had some kind of medical emergency behind the wheel.
