Coronavirus cost Churchill Downs millions in second quarter, investors told

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Just how big an impact the coronavirus outbreak is having on the sports world is in the spotlight Thursday as Churchill Downs reported a $162.9 million decline in net revenue.

It blames much of the losses on having to reschedule the Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks, which generate about 20 percent — $180 million — of its annual revenues from May to September, according to a report in the Louisville Courier-Journal.

The numbers were discussed by Churchill Downs Inc. chief executive Bill Carstanjen during a quarterly conference call with investors Thursday morning.

According to the newspaper, Carstanjen said net revenue at Churchill Downs racetrack operations declined $162.9 million overall when compared with last year’s second quarter. That includes a $13.5 million loss from closing Derby City Gaming, its Louisville racing machine.

Earlier this week, analysts predicted the horse-racing conglomerate would report a loss of 55 cents per share on revenue of $119.95 million, compared with more than $477 million for the same period a year ago, the newspaper reported.