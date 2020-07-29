Young heart transplant recipient celebrates 3rd birthday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Frankfort girl celebrates her third birthday thanks to medical technology.

Aurora Hope “Rori” Shane, the daughter of James and Jennifer Shane, was born three years ago with a rare heart defect.

Doctors at Stanford Medical Center in California originally tried a series of procedures to correct the defect, but those procedures were unsuccessful.

That left her in chronic heart failure and as of Dec. 1, 2018 when she was 16 months old, her family feared she would not survive.

A heart transplant was the only life-saving option but by that time, she’d been on the transplant waiting list for 200 days and spent some 500 days in hospitals.

Then the good news came…a heart was available. And today, she is celebrating her third birthday at the University of Louisville Frazier Rehabilitation Institute in Louisville.

Now a toddler, she is at the Institute to work on things most kids learn on their own – how to grab toys, pedal a bike and talk.

“She’s doing really well!” her parents said(follow the link to hear interviews with the parent and therapist and see Rori in therapy).