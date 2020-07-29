Low bid on Governor’s Mansion fence is under $80,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Nicholasville, Ky., company says it can build a fence around the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort for less than $80,000, according to bids on the project obtained by WTVQ-TV ABC 36 News.

The proposal was pushed by the Kentucky State Police after protesters in May went onto the Mansion’s porch and banged on windows and then hung Gov. Andy Beshear in effigy from a tree.

- Advertisement -

At the time of the announcement, the proposal drew some criticism as potentially expensive — estimates were as much as $300,000 — and whether the timing was correct given the state’s financial condition during the coronavirus pandemic. A private organization has said it may pay for the cost eventually.

Myers Fence company bid $33,655.84 for the first phase of the proposed project which is security fence across the front and partially down one side of the Executive Mansion that will complement the historic architecture of the mansion’s exterior, according to figures released by Jill Midkiff in the state Finance Department.

The company bid $45,155.30 for an alternate phase which includes construction of a fence around the remainder of the property, which is an optional item the Commonwealth may pursue.

The total is almost half the number bid by the second lowest bidder.

The three other bidders and each phase were:

2. Prometheus Foundry $70,661.00 $80,110.00

3. Stewart Iron Works LLC $87,461.00 $111,740.00

4. Rio Grande Fence Company $172,202.00 $206,080.00

The state originally asked for bids on July 21 but according to Midkiff, the request “generated some questions from potential vendors, prompting the Commonwealth to issue an amended solicitation on July 21 that provided clarification to the project’s specifications. At that same time, the date of the bid opening was postponed by one week to allow potential vendors more time to complete and submit their bids. Four bids for the project were received and opened on July 28.

“The department will meet with the apparent low bidder to ensure they can meet the requirements of the solicitation before a final contract can be awarded,” Midkiff said.