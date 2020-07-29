Frankfort man accused of breaking-in to vehicles and a home

By
Tom Kenny
-
0
1
Jeremy Rutherford, of Frankfort, accused of breaking-in to vehicles and burglarizing a home in the Two Creeks subdivision on 7-29-20

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Frankfort man accused of burglary and breaking-in to vehicles was tazed during his arrest after running from authorities, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

29-year old Jeremy Rutherford was arrested shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to deputies.

Investigators say deputies were dispatched to the Two Creeks subdivision for a report of vehicle break-ins and a burglary.

Deputies say at one point a homeowner confronted Rutherford as he was trying to break-in to a vehicle.  The homeowner gave investigators a detailed description of Rutherford.

Deputies say they found Rutherford hiding in some bushes next to a truck.  Deputies and a constable chased Rutherford, but lost him in the subdivision.  Investigators say they did find a backpack Rutherford had hidden that had stolen items inside.

Deputies say while they were still on the scene, another homeowner approached them to report their home had been burglarized.

A Frankfort Police officer spotted Rutherford walking down Country Lane.  Investigators say Rutherford ran from law enforcement officers, but was eventually caught and arrested after being tazed.

Deputies say at the time of his arrest, Rutherford had items on him believed to have been stolen from the area.

Investigators say Rutherford was charged with Burglary 2nd Degree, Theft by Unlawful Taking Contents from a Vehicle, two counts of Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot, and Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree.

Deputies say Rutherford also had an outstanding warrant for his arrest at the time he was taken into custody.

 

Tom Kenny
