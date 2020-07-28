Trials can start in August, confusion over evictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/AP) — Jury trials may resume, and evictions can proceed as of Aug. 1, 2020, according to two new orders from the Kentucky Supreme Court.

But the eviction order, which came as a surprise to Gov. Andy Beshear, caused some confusion.

- Advertisement -

While criminal jury trials will be allowed to move forward next month, civil jury trials are still on hold until at least Oct. 1, 2020. Then, it is up to the judge’s discretion on whether or not it is safe to proceed with the trial, according to one of the orders.

Judges are also responsible for making sure everyone in their courtroom is wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing.