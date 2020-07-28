Man dies, police search for suspect in shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 19-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Lexington Monday evening.

Miguel Diaz was pronounced dead shortly after 8 p.m. Monday at 4:36 Speigle St., according to Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn.

He died from a gunshot wound, the coroner said.

Lexington Police said the shooting happened just after 7 p.p. in the 400 block of Speigle Street. They were called there after receiving reports of shots fired in the area.

When police arrived, they found Diaz, who had been shot.

Speigle Street runs off Versailles just west of downtown. It’s a residential area nestled along the railroad tracks between Manchester Street and Versailles Road.

At last check with police, there was no information about a suspect in the investigation.