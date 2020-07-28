Drive-through job fair, hiring push may be good signs

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – They used to be a regular event. But the coronavirus outbreak made them difficult.

But now employment agencies are finding new ways to hold them — jobs fairs and employment recruitment events.

- Advertisement -

The fact they are happening may be a good sign.

Two different employment firms have started recruitment efforts this week.

Employment agency ResourceMfg is hosting a drive-through job fair Wednesday, July 29 in the parking lot of the Lexington Legends baseball complex at Whitaker Bank Park at 207 Legends Lane in Lexington.

According to ResourceMfg representatives, job seekers can complete the application and screening process without getting out of their cars.

The event comes as the state puts new restrictions on bars and restaurants and the federal $600 unemployment supplement ends.

The timing is right since the additional $600 unemployment benefit has ended and many restaurant workers will be looking for new opportunities.

The event is 10 a.m.-2 p.m.. The company will be back the same time on Aug. 5, Aug. 12 and Aug. 19.

Some ResourceMfg clients include Toyota, Yokohama, DHL, Penske, RAPT, goTRG, and HTNA.

Meanwhile, Kelly Professional and Industrial staffing have announced hiring for Toyota Manufacturing in Georgetown.

The company said it is conducting a “hiring blitz actively recruiting candidates to work as manufacturing associates for Toyota Motor Manufacturing” with jobs starting at $18.19 an hour with incremental increases, a bonus program and other opportunities.

Apply today or contact the Kelly team to schedule an appointment:

tmmkrecruiting@kellyservices.com or 502.570.7800.