Best Buy latest to announce Thanksgiving Day closing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – For those who plan their Christmas shopping well in advance, anther major retailer is making some things easier by announcing early it won’t be open on Thanksgiving.

So far 2020 has turned out differently than what anyone expected. And now, the holiday season at Best Buy, including Thanksgiving Day, is going to look different, too.

The company has announced it is going to start offering some of the hottest deals of the season earlier than ever, to make it easier for our customers to check off their gift lists.

With these changes, it’s also decided to close stores on Thanksgiving Day. As always, customers will still be able to shop on BestBuy.com and via the Best Buy app.