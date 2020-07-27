Man, woman arrested in Georgetown home invasion

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two Phelps, Ky., residents have been charged in connection with a home invasion shooting early Saturday morning in Georgetown.

According to Georgetown Police, the Kentucky State Police and Pike County authorities arrested 41-year-old Eddie Dean Whitt Jr., of Phelps, late Sunday night in Pike County. He faces charges of first-degree attempted murder and burglary.

Saturday evening, 35-year-old Jennifer Mounts was arrested on charges of complicity to burglary, attempted murder, and first-degree assault.

The two face charges in a home invasion and a shooting, that happened Saturday morning, on Marjorie Place in Georgetown. Police say one person was taken to the hospital. Their condition has not been released.

Detectives worked almost a solid day non-stop after responding to a shots fired call early Saturday at the Marjorie place location. When they arrived, the discovered the homeowner had been shot during a home invasion, police said.