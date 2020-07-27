Tracking a Cooler but Soggy Trend

We start off the work week with mostly sunny skies and humid conditions across Kentucky but it’s all about to change. A cold front will take it’s time pushing through the region. In the meantime, scattered showers and storms will spark off this afternoon, storms are expected to be below severe weather criteria; however some storms could be locally storm.
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY Jroth@wtvq.com
WHAT TO EXPECT
MONDAY– Expect mostly sunny skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible, highs will be in the upper 80s. TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy skies with a spot showers possible, lows be in the upper 60s.