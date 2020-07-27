Tracking a Cooler but Soggy Trend

By
Justin Roth
-
0
8443

We start off the work week with mostly sunny skies and humid conditions across Kentucky but it’s all about to change. A cold front will take it’s time pushing through the region. In the meantime, scattered showers and storms will spark off this afternoon, storms are expected to be below severe weather criteria; however some storms could be locally storm.

Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY
Jroth@wtvq.com

- Advertisement -

WHAT TO EXPECT

MONDAY– Expect mostly sunny skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible, highs will be in the upper 80s.
TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy skies with a spot showers possible, lows be in the upper 60s.

Monday Evening Weather Update

Join our ABC36 Weather Watcher Facebook Group

—–

Follow the ABC36 Storm Team on Social Media:

Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Follow Jason on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews

Follow Alyssa on Facebook | Instagram

Meteorologist Justin Roth

Follow Justin on Twitter

Meteorologist George Zabrecky

Email George at GZabrecky@wtvq.com

SOURCE 7652734
Previous articleChristmas in July in London promotes shopping local
Next articleKentucky extends contract for help processing jobless claims
mm
Justin Roth
Meteorologist Justin Roth weather forecasts can be seen weekend evenings on ABC 36 at 6:30 PM at 11 PM. Justin will also forecast the weather at 10 PM (MyKY 36.2) three days a week. Justin comes to WTVQ from the NBC affiliate in Casper, WY and interned in Knoxville, TN all where he gained the understandings of forecasting mountainous terrains and rapidly changing environments. His forecasts are for YOUR day and making YOUR life just a bit easier. Justin was born and raised in Saint Louis, Missouri, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Meteorology from Western Illinois University with Minors in Broadcasting and Mathematics. His interest in weather began at a young age when his parents gave him a book, ‘First Field Guide To Weather’ for his Birthday, ever since then weather has been a passion of his from forecasting to chasing tornadoes. When not forecasting the weather, Justin enjoys exploring new places and anything outdoors. He’s a self-proclaimed history buff and loves rooting for favorite sport teams, The St. Louis Cardinals and Blues. Please feel free to share any outdoor picture you’d like to share with him send them his way at JRoth@wtvq.com And be sure to follow him: Twitter - @JustinRothWx Instagram - @JustinRothWx