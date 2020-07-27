Police arrest teen after hearing gunshots on Old Todds Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Police arrested a teenager in Lexington Monday after hearing gunfire on Old Todds Road near French Quarter Square.

18-year-old Rashaad Clay was charged with trafficking marijuana and carrying a deadly concealed weapon.

Police say just after 11:30 a.m. an officer heard gunshots then found a car with several bullet holes.

Officers say witnesses told them someone ran from the scene.

They believe that was Clay. Police found him nearby and arrested him, but officers say witnesses told them another man was also involved and they’re still looking for him.