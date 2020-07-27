Five former Basketball Cats up for NBA Combine invite, Montgomery left off list

Of the former Cats who declared for the draft; Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and Kahlil Whitney made the list. EJ Montgomery did not.
From here, the GM’s will vote and the top 60-70 players will be invited. The combine was supposed to take place in May. No new date has been set. For players who can still return to school, they have until August 3 to withdraw from the draft. The NBA Draft is scheduled for October 3.
