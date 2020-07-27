Five former Basketball Cats up for NBA Combine invite, Montgomery left off list

No date set for combine, could be done virtually

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – It is still up in the air on whether the NBA will hold its annua, combine, but now NBA fans know what players have a shot at being invited.

Adam Zagoria of Zag’s Blog posted the list of 105 names of players who NBA General Managers will vote to attend the combine.

- Advertisement -

NBA releases list of Top 105 vote-getters for Combine; at least three Big East players invitedhttps://t.co/CGt1N898YS — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) July 27, 2020

Of the former Cats who declared for the draft; Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, Immanuel Quickley, Ashton Hagans and Kahlil Whitney made the list. EJ Montgomery did not.

From here, the GM’s will vote and the top 60-70 players will be invited. The combine was supposed to take place in May. No new date has been set. For players who can still return to school, they have until August 3 to withdraw from the draft. The NBA Draft is scheduled for October 3.