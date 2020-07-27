Fayette County to start driver’s license testing again

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Fayette county is expected to begin scheduling driver’s tests again, but only for those who had appointments before the coronavirus shutdowns started in March.

State Police tell the Lexington Herald-Leader there were more than 3,000 people around the state scheduled to take the test before the shutdown.

- Advertisement -

KSP says it does not know how many tests were scheduled in Fayette County, but it is planning to start making phone calls to reschedule those driving tests once a new test location is set up.