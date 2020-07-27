Fayette County to start driver’s license testing again

Veronica Jean Seltzer
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Fayette county is expected to begin scheduling driver’s tests again, but only for those who had appointments before the coronavirus shutdowns started in March.

State Police tell the Lexington Herald-Leader there were more than 3,000 people around the state scheduled to take the test before the shutdown.

KSP says it does not know how many tests were scheduled in Fayette County, but it is planning to start making phone calls to reschedule those driving tests once a new test location is set up.

