Disturbance at juvenile detention center leaves staffer injured

PADUCAH, Ky. (WTVQ) – A staff member was hurt during a disturbance in the juvenile detention center in McCracken County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say the employee’s injuries were minor. KSP says on Sunday, juveniles started destroying property in the facility.
After negotiations failed by detention center staff, KSP Troopers were called-in to restore order.
KSP says order was quickly restored by Troopers and the juveniles voluntarily got back in their respective cells.
State Police are investigating to see whether additional charges will be filed against the juveniles involved in the disturbance.