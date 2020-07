LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say three men told investigators they were all involved in a shooting on Oak Street.

Police say officers responded to a shots fired call Sunday morning around 5:15, but when they arrived no one was around.

On scene officers say they were able to locate bullet holes in a car.

A little later in the morning, three adult men showed up at a hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to police.

Police are still investigating at this time.