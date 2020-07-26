Investigation continues into human remains found in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Nelson County, Ky. detectives in central Kentucky continue to investigate human remains found there late Thursday.

The remains were found near the Washington county line. Because of the remote area, the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department called in the FBI Evidence Response Team for assistance, the department said.

- Advertisement -

Possible remains were recovered, and were sent to the FBI lab in Quantico for testing.

The department said it is withholding releasing other details “out of respect for family members of multiple missing persons in these areas.”

The best-known missing persons case is Crystal Rogers, who has been missing since 2015 and been the subject of numerous local and national news stories. But other cases also remain unsolved, according to media and law enforcement in the area.

Bardstown is the center of Nelson County along the Bluegrass Parkway. Springfield, St. Catharine and Willisburg are among the towns in Washington County.