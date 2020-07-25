Two wanted on murder charges from June shooting

The Lexington Police Department is searching for 46-year-old Dontate Burruss, and 41-year-old Darica Lynem on charges of murder and first-degree robbery in the death of 40-year-old James A. White.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two people are wanted in connection with the shooting last month of a man outside a Lexington motel. The men died as a result of his injuries.

White died from injuries after being shot outside a local motel on Newtown Court the morning of June 23, 2020.

Anyone with knowledge of Burruss or Lynem’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips may be submitted through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

Police responded to a call at about 9:20 a.m. June 23 and found a man shot in the leg.