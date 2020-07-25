Tracking Another Couple of Hot Days Before We Finally Cool Off

Very typical summer pattern in place with temperatures trending in the upper 80s to low 90s but heat index values that move ‘feel like temperatures’ into the mid 90s. There will be a bit more moisture in the atmosphere Sunday therefore we will have a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms.
Meteorologist Justin Roth
ABC 36 Storm Team – WTVQ
Lexington, KY Jroth@wtvq.com
WHAT TO EXPECT
TONIGHT – Expect mostly clear skies, lows will be in the upper 60s low 70s. SUNDAY – Partly sunny skies with scattered afternoon showers and storms possible, highs will be in the low 90s.