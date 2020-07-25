Pulaski County woman accused of fraud, forgery, identity theft

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Pulaski County woman has been arrested on multiple counts of fraud, forgery and identity theft, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations.

Agents say they received information that Cathy Taylor, the then-owner of Five Star Medical Staffing in Franklin, was engaged in billing TennCare, and receiving payments, for personal care services that were not received by clients.

- Advertisement -

The agents say the multi-year investigation showed that from 2011 through 2018, Taylor submitted forged time sheets, and signed individuals’ names, as though they had performed or received the services. Agents says they also learned she submitted time sheets for services not rendered to clients, and forged both employee and client signatures.

On July 13th, the Williamson County Grand Jury says it indicted Taylor on one count of Theft over $10,000, seven counts of Forgery, 30 counts of Identity Theft, and one count of TennCare Fraud. On Friday, she was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.