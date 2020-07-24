Winchester police seek suspect in double shooting

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police and U.S. Marshals are helping Winchester Police try to track down a man wanted in connection with the shooting of two men earlier in July.

Winchester Police Capt. James Hall told the Winchester Sun 30-year-old Johnnie D. Stanley Jr. is wanted on two counts of first-degree assault for shooting two brothers July 9 at about 3:30 a.m. during a gathering that “went south” in the street on Oliver Street.

One of the two was nipped in the leg, but the other remains in intensive care, the officer told the newspaper.

Hall told the newspaper Winchester investigators think Stanley has left Clark County and his hiding out elsewhere.

Anyone with information should call the Winchester Police Department or local law enforcement.