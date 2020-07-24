“We’re not after football at all costs.”

KFCA President David Buchanan says coaching want to play football and protect the vulnerable

By
Bryan Kennedy
-
0
14

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – Next week, a decision looms from the KHSAA. KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett and the Board of Control is set to meet regarding the next steps to take as far as fall sports. Right now, athletes are only allowed to condition.

For football, that means no pads, not helmets and no contact. They are only allowed to run and do drills. Mercer County Head Football Coach David Buchanan is also the Kentucky Football Coaches Association President. He wanted to clear up any confusion on how coaches across the state feel right now.

