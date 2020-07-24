Plenty of sunshine for the weekend

Great weather heading into the weekend! Plenty of sunshine as we dry out with temperatures back into the upper 80s and low 90s.
FRIDAY – Partly sunny, with an isolated rain shower possible, as highs go to the upper 80s
FRIDAY NIGHT – Drying out, with mostly clear skies, and low temps in the upper 60s.
