REMINDER: Saturday last chance to buy Girl Scout cookies this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a last chance to stock up on a favorite food. And it’ll help a good cause at the same time.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road is hosting ‘Kentucky Girl Scouts Cookies for a Cause,’ a cookie sales event on Saturday, July 25 in Lexington, Erlanger, London and Ashland.

- Advertisement -

After July 25, Girl Scout Cookies will no longer be available until next year’s cookie season begins in January 2021.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s cookie sales were greatly impacted, resulting in a significant surplus of cookies.

The Council is seeking to sell 1,000 boxes on July 25 when cookies will be available for $4 per box from 1–6 p.m. at the following locations:

Lexington ­– Fayette Mall Center Court, 3401 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503

­– Fayette Mall Center Court, 3401 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40503 Erlanger – GSKWR Erlanger Office Parking Lot, 495 Erlanger Road, Suite 102, Erlanger, KY 41018

GSKWR Erlanger Office Parking Lot, 495 Erlanger Road, Suite 102, Erlanger, KY 41018 Ashland – GSKWR Ashland Office – Price Building, 207 16th Street, Ashland, KY 41101

– GSKWR Ashland Office – Price Building, 207 16th Street, Ashland, KY 41101 London – GSKWR London Office, 42 Waco Drive, London, KY 40741

To make the deal even sweeter, customers will receive one free box of cookies for every five boxes purchased or for every $20 spent.

In addition, for every box purchased, GSKWR will match that with a box donated to senior living facilities throughout the state of Kentucky including Colonial Heights & Gardens of Florence and Morning Pointe and Sayre Christian Village of Lexington, among over 50 additional facilities.

Special drawings, door prizes, unique recipe ideas and the chance to win a free cookie supply for a year will take place during the ‘Cookies for a Cause’ event.

Stop by to purchase cookies and get the Girl Scout ‘inside scoop’ on unique, delicious recipes you can make at home with Girl Scout Cookies.

Cash and credit cards will be accepted.

Precautions will be taken to prioritize the health & safety of those in attendance.

Staff working the event will be wearing masks and gloves. The Council requests that customers wear masks and maintain proper social distance.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves more than 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and one Ohio county.

With opportunities around the world, GSKWR advocates creativity and free choice, encouraging girls and young women to explore their passions and cultivate change through a focus on life skills, STEM, entrepreneurship and outdoor experiences.