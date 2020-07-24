Red River Gorge road closings impact traffic

RED RIVER GORGE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Tunnel Ridge Road — Forest Route 39 — in the Red River Gorge portion of the Daniel Boone National Forest will be closed approximately three weeks starting August 3.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced a restoration project on the bridge carrying Tunnel Ridge Road over the Mountain Parkway. Tunnel Ridge Road provides access to popular destinations such as Gray’s Arch and Auxier Ridge.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic — vehicular, pedestrian, and bicycle — during the work.

Signs will be posted notifying drivers and hikers of the closure. Please do not park vehicles in front of closed gates or block emergency vehicle access. Gates will close Sunday, August 2, at 9 p.m. with a tentative reopening August 21.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet also announced that the westbound lanes of the Mountain Parkway have been closed indefinitely from Pine Ridge exit 40 to Slade exit 33 due to a collapse of the roadbed beneath the pavement near the Tunnel Ridge Road underpass.

Westbound traffic is being detoured onto northbound KY 15 from Pine Ridge to Slade.

To accommodate truck traffic on the detour route, the southbound lane of KY 15 has been closed at Slade. Uphill traffic on Slade Hill will be blocked.

To access National Forest sites such as Koomer Ridge Campground and Tunnel Ridge Road, visitors should take Pine Ridge exit 40 off the Mountain Parkway and then KY 15.

For information, contact the Cumberland Ranger District at 606-784-6428 or visit the Daniel Boone National Forest website at www.usda.gov/dbnf.

Updates will also be posted on Facebook for Daniel Boone National Forest: https://www.facebook.com/danielboonenf/ and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet: https://www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict10/