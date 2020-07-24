New Middlesboro police leadership brings familiar faces

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WTVQ) – A long-time Southeastern Kentucky police chief hangs up his shield Sunday and is being replaced by two other officers familiar to their community.

Middlesboro Police Chief Tom Busic ends his 20 years of service with the department Sunday, July 26, although his retirement isn’t official until July 31, according to Mayor Rick Nelson.

“Tom has been an incredible asset to the community and to our police department and he will be sorely missed, we wish him the best in his retirement from law enforcement,” Nelson said.

Nelson appointed life-long resident Michael Orr as interim chief, effective July 27. He has been working along Busic to transition into the post.’

Orr was hired as a police officer in January 1982 and he’s worked his way up from patrolman, t sergeant to lieutenant, Nelson said, before spending more than nine years as a victim advocate with Bell County Commonwealth Attorney Karen Blondell.

After several years of retirement, Nelson hired Orr in March 2019 to rejoin the police department.

In addition to Orr, Nelson promoted Joe Holder from lieutenant to captain.

Holder joined the force in May 2003 and was assigned to narcotic in January 2007. He was promoted to sergeant investigator in October 2010 and rose to the rank of lieutenant in July 2019.

Holder has lived in Middlesboro most of his life, Nelson said. He also has a 14-year-old son named Will Holder.