McGrath talks working on racial equality on ‘The View’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Racial equality is one of the issues Amy McGrath, the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat, says she wants to tackle if elected in November.

She spoke Friday live from Georgetown on “The View” on ABC, telling the hosts Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been in office too long.

- Advertisement -

“People are saying, ‘Hey, look around. Things are not getting any better.’ This man has been in office 35 years. Think about that, 35 years. No one should be in office that long. I just believe people want change and that’s not a Red or a Blue thing to say. A lot of people recognize that things are not getting done. We’re not moving in the right direction,” she said during the interview.

Mcgrath also said she doesn’t look at everything through a political lens and she’d like the country to get back to electing leaders who come together to get things done rather than dividing along strict party lines.