Lexington residents named to state boards, commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:
— Appointed Emily Adkins as Magistrate for the First District of Elliot County.
- Emily Adkins of Sandy Hook shall replace Michelle Oney, who has resigned.
— Appointed Timothy Feld as a member of the Kentucky Workers Compensation Funding Commission.
- Timothy Feld of Lexington is an attorney. He shall replace Michelle Landers, whose term has expired. Mr. Feld shall serve for a term expiring November 18, 2023.
— Appointed Sharon Hardesty as a member of the Parole Board.
- Sharon Hardesty of Lexington is a sociologist. She shall replace Caroline Mudd, whose term has expired. Ms. Hardesty shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
— Appointed Carl Brown, Jan Day-Leonard, and Darrell Mattingly as members of the Hart-Supported Living Council.
- Carl Brown of Sturgis is a parent and volunteer with National Multiple Sclerosis Society. He shall replace Stella Beard, who has resigned. Mr. Brown shall serve for a term expiring July 14, 2022.
- Jan Day-Leonard of Louisville is retired. She shall replace Donna Littrell, who has resigned. Mrs. Day-Leonard shall serve for a term expiring July 14, 2022.
- Francis Darrell Mattingly of Lexington is a website developer. He shall serve for a term expiring July 14, 2022.
— Appointed David Snardon as a member of the Kentucky State Police Personnel Board.
- David Snardon of Louisville is a pastor at Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church. He shall replace Russell Harney, whose term has expired. Mr. Snardon shall serve for a term expiring June 19, 2024.
— Appointed Thomas Childress as a member of the State Board of Podiatry.
- Thomas Childress of Louisville is a podiatrist at Louisville Foot and Ankle Specialists. He shall replace Bradford Fine, whose term has expired. Mr. Childress shall serve for a term expiring June 30, 2024.
— Appointed Ronald Raymond as a member of the Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.
- Ronald Raymond of Louisville is retired. He shall replace Harold Corder, whose term has expired. Mr. Raymond shall serve for a term expiring May 31, 2024.