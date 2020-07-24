Lebron uses his voice to discuss Breonna, racial movement

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – NBA superstar Lebron James used his platform Thursday night to open his postgame interview calling for the arrest of the Louisville Police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

James also spoke on the broader issue of slow change in the effort to create recial equality.

- Advertisement -

Taylor’s death during a no-knock search warrant has become part of the Black Lives Matter movement. James talked about Taylor and racism in America.

“It’s fortunate that we had the video of George Floyd to see it. I mean, is that what we need? To see a video of Breonna being killed to realize how bad the situation is?” he said.

James added he doesn’t like the word “movement” when people talk about the Black Lives Matter movement because he says there hasn’t been any movement for Blacks in America.