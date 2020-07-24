Grace Health awards scholarships to six 2020 graduates

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Grace Health has awarded six $3,000 scholarships to 2020 high school graduates.

Grace Health awards the Kay Campbell Nursing Scholarship to a student in each of its six service areas in Southeastern Kentucky. The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors pursuing a career in nursing or a medical related field.

The students are chosen on a competitive basis of high scholarship, community service and leadership, and promise of future contributions preferably to the nursing profession.

Grace Health was established in 2008 and is recognized as a Federally Qualified Health Center, the first of its kind in the multi-county area that it serves in Southeastern Kentucky. Grace Health provides complete healthcare services to Bell, Clay, Knox, Laurel, Leslie, and Whitley counties. Along with its primary healthcare clinics, it also provide school based health and preventive dental services.

The recipients are:

— Samantha Nolan of Big Creek, the daughter of Sylvester and Tracy Nolan, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her physical therapy career studies, which she will begin pursing this fall after her graduation from Red Bird Christian School. An honor student and valedictorian, Samantha was active in sports, church, and community organizations during high school. She chose a career in physical therapy because of her desire to provide more physical therapy treatment options to those in Southeastern Kentucky. Samantha will attend Bellarmine University this fall where she plans to obtain a doctorate in physical therapy.

— Sadie Durant of London, the daughter of Michael Durant and Caroline Hendy, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies after her

graduation from South Laurel High School. An honor student at South Laurel High School, Sadie was active in Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America and volunteered with several organizations in her community. Sadie’s long-term goal is to pursue a career as an OB/GYN nurse practitioner.

— Maridith Moore, of Middlesboro, the daughter of John and Teri Moore, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her medical field career studies, which she will begin pursing this fall following her graduation from Middlesboro High School. An honor student, Maridith was part of The Early College Learning Program at her high school and graduated with an Associates Degree from Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College this past spring. Maridith is active in her local church and participated in many extracurricular activities including Key Club, National Honors Society, Beta

Club, and First Priority. She plans to pursue a medical field career with a focus in otarlaryngology.

— Emily Jones, of Barbourville, the daughter of Shawna Jones, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies, which she will begin pursing this fall. An honor student at Barbourville High School, Emily was active in National Beta Club, Science Olympiad team, and sports teams. Emily will attend Union College this fall where she plans to obtain a bachelor of science in nursing. Her long-term career goals include a career as a nurse practitioner.

— Brenna McDaniel of Corbin, the daughter of Craig and Denise McDaniel, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies, which she will begin pursing this fall. An honor student at Corbin High School, Brenna was active in many clubs as well as her local church and community organizations. She also participated in dual credit classes through University of the Cumberlands and Eastern Kentucky University. Kaley will attend Eastern Kentucky University this fall. She plans to pursue a career as a pediatric psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and desires to have her own clinic in Southeastern Kentucky.

— Hailey Joseph, of Yeaddiss, the daughter of Arlene and Ray Baker, will receive a $3,000 scholarship award for her nursing career studies, which she will begin pursing this fall after graduating from Leslie County High School. An honor student at Leslie County High School, Hailey enrolled in the Certfied Nursing Assistant class at the local vocational school during her high school years. She also participated in volunteer activities with her church and community organizations. Hailey plans to attend Hazard Community College this fall and later attend Eastern Kentucky University. Her desire is to pursue a career in pediatric nursing.