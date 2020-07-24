Former jailer convicted of role in assault on inmate

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A federal jury delivberated seve hours Thursday before finding a former Rockcastle County deputy jailer guilty of violating the civil rights of an inmate.

The guilty verdict against Derek Steven Clark, of Mt. Vernon, came after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court in London, prosecutors said.

A Mt, Vernon, Kentucky, man was convicted Thursday by a federal jury in London for violating the civil rights of an inmate under custody.

The jury convicted Clark of two counts of “injuring, oppressing, threatening, and intimidating a victim, an arrestee,” and one count of “making a false entry in a record or document intending to impede or influence the investigation,” according to prosecutors.

Clark is scheduled for sentencing Nov. 18, 2020. He faces a maximum of 10 years on each of the assault charges and up to 20 years on the false records charge.

According to testimony, Clark and others placed an inmate into a restraint chair. Clark then aided and commanded the assault of the victim. Afterwards, Clark completed an official incident report in which he lied, saying after he and others put the victim in the chair, he began spitting at deputy jailers, causing two inmates to intervene.

Clark’s false report indicated one inmate “instinctively” slapped the victim which caused the victim’s lip to bleed, and the victim then spit blood, causing the inmate to punch the victim, according to prosecutors.

Evidence at trial establishedcClark and others placed the victim into the restraint chair, and the victim didn’t fight with or spit at deputies, before being punched by the inmate.

Clark was indicted in December 2019.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and James Robert Brown, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office, jointly announced the conviction.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI. The United States was represented in the case by Assistant U.S. Attorney Hydee Hawkins.