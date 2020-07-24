ABC 36 Teacher of the Week: Ms. Platt from Mapleton Elementary

MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – ABC 36 has partnered with the Parent Teacher Store to honor a teacher every week.

Our ABC 36 Teacher of the Week is Jessica Platt from Mapleton Elementary in Mt. Sterling.

Kindergarten is a pivotal year in schooling.

“It lays the foundation and if they get that strong foundation then they’re going to love school,” said Platt.

Jessica Platt always wanted to be a teacher. That’s why she’s been doing it for 14 years. She just didn’t know it would be kindergarten.

“I never even entertained the thought of teaching kindergarten. That was the position that became available. And Mrs. Claypool, that was my very first principal, and she said you’ll be great,” Platt reminisced about her start.

All 14 of those years have been at Mapleton Elementary. She says she still remembers her very first class of kindergartners. In fact that class graduated this year.

“It made me feel a little old, but I’ve loved being able to see them grow and they come back and say I’m playing baseball will you come to my game or I play violin will you come to my recital and I think it’s just incredible,” said Platt.

Ms. Platt says she enjoys kindergarten because the kids are so loving.

“To know a kindergartner is to just fall in love with them they have such enthusiasm and such a zest and curiosity about life,” Platt continued.

Ms. Platt’s love and dedication is what makes her our ABC 36 Teacher of the Week.

