3 more student athletes in Fayette County test positive for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – One cheerleader at Bryan Station High School and a pair of brothers that play soccer at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School tested positive for coronavirus this week.

Fayette County Public Schools spokesperson Lisa Deffendall says they all were participating in conditioning at the schools.

The district says it was made aware the cheerleader tested positive on Wednesday. Deffendall says fewer than 10 student athletes are quarantining at Bryan Station.

At Paul Laurence Dunbar, eight student athletes and a coach will be asked to quarantine, after the brothers tested positive Friday.

According to the school district’s guidelines teams are divided into “pods” of 10 or fewer students who participate at the same time, so the entire team doesn’t need to quarantine in the case someone tests positive.

Deffendall says in each situation, all school and district staff followed Fayette County Return to Athletics Guidelines to provide notification, contact tracing and quarantining, as well as deep cleaning.

“Having specific guidelines and clear safety expectations that include limiting the number of students who participate at the same time has been essential to curtailing any possible spread,” Deffendall said in a statement.

Since Fayette County Public Schools resumed on-campus conditioning on June 29, more than 7,000 student athletes have participated in workouts across the district’s six high schools.

In four weeks, Fayette County Public Schools says six student athletes and one adult reported they have tested positive for COVID-19.