Woman charged with stealing from employer

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A woman is charged with stealing from her employer and drug violations.

According to Laurel County Sheriff John Root, 43-year-old Melinda Ann Parms, of East Bernstadt, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after surveillance video showed her taking cash and other items from the business where she worked on West Highway 80 in London.

Parms also is accused of using a friend’s EBT card to purchase beer, the sheriff said.

When she was arrested on Ridings Street in London, deputies Kevin Berry and Daniel Reed found a marijuana joint, a bag containing suspected meth, a needle and a spoon possibly used for taking the meth.

Experts say alleged drug use is the root of the other suspected crimes.

Parms is charged with unlawful taking, ID fraud, drug possession and other offenses.