Sinkhole closes part of Mountain Parkway

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Folks headed to the Red River Gorge or other areas should take note.

The Mountain Parkway in Powell County near the Wolfe County line remains closed and likely will be for awhile because of a sinkhole under the pavement.

- Advertisement -

The problem threatens to swallow up vehicles should it completely collapse.

According to the State Transportation Cabinet, the westbound lanes are closed indefinitely near mile marker 35 in Powell County just west of the Wolfe County line.

State officials say the collapse is near the Tunnel Ridge Road underpass at the top of Slade Hill. Westbound traffic is being detoured at exit 40 in Wolfe County onto north bound KY 15.

State officials say engineers are working on repairing the road and reopening the highway.

Photos illustrate why the decision was made to close the Mountain Parkway’s westbound lanes. A significant hole had developed in the left passing lane. An investigation determined that a significant sinkhole had developed beneath the pavement, according to engineers.

“Our engineers and geotechnical specialists will continue to evaluate the situation and develop a long-term solution to safely reopen the highway,” the Transportation Cabinet said.